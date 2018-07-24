Fight Club | Athens | July 25

The Athens Open-Air Film Festival continues on Wednesday, July 25, with David Fincher’s 1999 cult classic “Fight Club,” starring Edward Norton, Brad Pitt and Helena Bonham Carter, about an insomniac office worker who, looking for a way to change his life, crosses paths with a devil-may-care soapmaker, forming an underground fight club that evolves into something much, much more. The screening will be taking place at the Lycabettus Theater. Admission is free and the screening starts at 9.30 p.m. Details on the festival, which runs through the summer, are available www.aoaff.gr/english_2018/.

Lycabettus Theater, Lycabettus Hill