Kilkis crash victim dies
A 30-year-old woman who crashed her car last week in Kilkis, northern Greece, has died, authorities said.
The woman died on Monday afternoon after undergoing multiple surgeries at a Thessaloniki hospital.
Her daughter, 9, who was in the car, is in intensive care at the same hospital.
The woman was pregnant and doctors were able to deliver the infant, though prematurely, and it is also in intensive care.