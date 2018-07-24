NEWS |

 
NATO ‘in solidarity with the Greek people,’ alliance chief says

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the transatlantic alliance “stands in solidarity with the Greek people” in the wake of the wildfires that have claimed at least 74 lives.

In a tweet Tuesday, Stoltenberg said his “thoughts are with all those affected by the devastating fires in Greece.”
 

