NATO ‘in solidarity with the Greek people,’ alliance chief says
In a tweet Tuesday, Stoltenberg said his “thoughts are with all those affected by the devastating fires in Greece.”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the transatlantic alliance “stands in solidarity with the Greek people” in the wake of the wildfires that have claimed at least 74 lives.
My thoughts are with all those affected by the devastating fires in #Greece. NATO stands in solidarity with the Greek people at this difficult time.— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) July 24, 2018