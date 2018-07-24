Two climbers being sought on Olympus

Eleven members of Greece’s EMAK search and rescue unit were dispatched to Mount Olympus on Tuesday morning to rescue two climbers from a cliff.



The two climbers were caught in a storm on Monday evening while scaling Stefani peak, whose last 200 meters is sheer rock, near the mountain’s highest summit, Mytikas, which stands at 2,918 meters.



They called the fire service for help, which in turn called EMAK.



The head of the rescue unit, Lambros Kitsios, said it was a tough operation due to bad weather conditions.