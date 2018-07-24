FYROM offers help to fire-hit Greece

The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia has offered 6 million denars (about 100,000 euros) as urgent help for neighboring Greece to battle wildfires that killed dozens of people near Athens.

FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev posted Twitter on Tuesday that his government the funds will be available to Greek institutions responsible for dealing with fires.

FYROM’s government will also set up a body to monitor the situation and coordinate humanitarian assistance.

Zaev has offered condolences to the Greek people and families who have lost their members and friends.

FYROM’s Foreign Ministry has also issued a recommendation to its citizens to avoid traveling to the regions in the Attica area affected with wildfires. [AP]