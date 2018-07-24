ATHEX: Early gains vanish in the Athens bourse

Afternoon selling at the Greek stock market offset all of Tuesday morning’s gains, leading the main index at Athinon Avenue lower for a fourth consecutive day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 750.27 points, shedding 0.16 percent from Monday’s 751.50 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.19 percent to 1,989.15 points, while mid-caps edged up 0.05 percent and small-caps advanced 0.97 percent.

The banks index conceded 0.52 percent, with its stocks presenting a mixed picture: Piraeus slumped 3.25 percent and Alpha lost 1.65 percent, but National grew 1.56 percent and Eurobank improved 0.86 percent. Piraeus Port Authority decreased 2.24 percent and Aegean Air fell 1.67 percent, as GEK Terna earned 1.32 percent and Fourlis increased 1.25 percent.

In total 42 stocks reported gains, 44 suffered losses and 30 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 17.5 million euros, up from Monday’s record low of 12.7 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.69 percent to close at 75.21 points.