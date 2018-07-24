The course of tax revenues in the first half of the year is a cause for concern at the Finance Ministry, as they came in 25 million euros below the target set for the January-June period, according to the latest official data.

Restricted spending improved the budget picture, which showed a primary surplus of 635 million euros against 1.93 billion in the same period last year.



If the Public Investments Program had been executed as planned, the budget would have had a primary deficit.