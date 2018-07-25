Women's water polo team into Euro semis, men crash out

The Greek women’s national water polo team has scraped through to the semifinals of the European Championships in Barcelona, a feat the men’s team has missed out on.

Facing Russia on Monday, the women’s team played a tough quarterfinal that could have swung either way and ended in a 6-6 draw.

The ensuing shootout ended up 5-4 in Greece’s favor, to take the Greeks to the semifinals of the tournament where they will face host Spain on Wednesday.

The men’s team faced Spain on Tuesday, and lost easily 10-6.

After a quite balanced first half that ended 4-3 in the Spaniards’ favor, Greece collapsed in the second as its attack was quite problematic compared to a Spanish team that scored through every possible way.