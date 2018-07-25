European Commission flags lowered to half-mast in honor of Greek wildfires victims
The European flags at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels were flying at half-mast on Wednesday to pay tribute to the victims of the devastating wildfires that hit Greece this week.
“We stand with the Greek people in solidarity at this difficult time,” the Commission said in a tweet.
“Our condolences to the families and friends of the victims of these devastating fires that have caused so much suffering.”
The fires have so far claimed 80 lives.