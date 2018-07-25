Cyprus offers 10 million euros to Greek fire victims

The government of the Republic of Cyprus is offering 10 million euros to the fire victims in Greece, calling on citizenry and local businesses to do their share as well.



Following a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, President Nicos Anastasiades wrote on Twitter that a decision was made to donate 10 million euros to victims of the wildfire in Greece’s Attica region.



Over 80 people died in the inferno that started as an afternoon fire in Mati and then quickly got out of control, with hundreds of people panicking and trying to escape.



People around the world immediately started showing support, including the Republic of Cyprus that sent 64 first responders to the region Tuesday early morning.



Dozens of communities and groups also started collecting donations, from food, items to money.



But authorities said there were enough material items collected, urging people to donate only money, as the government quickly realised the effort was not being coordinated properly due to an overwhelming outpouring of support.



As a result, the government called on people and businesses to deposit their money donations in special accounts set by the administration.



Spain was another country that quickly rushed to Greece’s aid, while Germany also made an offer to help in the aftermath.



Turkey was also among the countries expressing condolences and offering to help. [Kathimerini Cyprus]