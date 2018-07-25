Pakistani community reaches out to fire victims

The Pakistani Community of Greece is reaching out to offer help to individuals affected by the wildfire east of Athens, the president of the association said Wednesday, adding that up to 150 people were ready to join reconstruction efforts in the area.



Members of the country’s Pakistani community provided assistance in the wake of the deadly flash floods in Mandra, western Attica, in November last year.



Authorities said Wednesday the death of a survivor in hospital had brought the toll up to 80.