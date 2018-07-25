Anemi Festival | Folegandros | July 26-28

The Anemi Festival returns to the southern Cycladic island of Folegandros for a three-day musical celebration from July 26 to 28, with events taking place in the main of town of Hora and the Karavostasi port. Greek-Brazilian composer and jazz musician and performer Katerina Polemi will headline the first night of the festival, followed on July 27 by Imam Baildi, a band known for its urban reorchestrations of Greek songs from the 1940s-60s. The final night of the festival will be marked by a full moon special event in the vineyard of the Anemi Hotel, with special guests Pepper Radio DJ Giorgos Mouchtaridis and actor and DJ Giannis Sofologis. Admission to all events is free of charge. For more information, visit https://www.anemihotel.gr/en/anemi-festival.