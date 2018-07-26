Dozens of initiatives have emerged since the magnitude of the devastation in eastern Attica started to become apparent on Tuesday morning, with associations, scientific bodies, businesses and local authorities creating a safety net for the survivors of the deadly wildfires.

Within the first 24 hours after the first casualties were announced, municipalities across the country – from Thessalonki to Piraeus – had started gathering donations of basic necessities and nonperishable foods, while medical supplies like bandages and antiseptics as well as food and bottled water are also being collected by Skai TV’s Oloi Mazi Boroume (Together We Can) campaign and the workers’ union at the Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

The Apostoli charity of the Athens Archdiocese has dispatched teams to the stricken area and is offering support and help to survivors there.

The National Blood Donation Center, meanwhile, has organized a major donation drive on August 1 and 2 at the Syntagma metro station, and the country’s associations of pharmacists and doctors have called on all their members to provide supplies and services where needed in the relief effort.



Two bank accounts have been opened to collect donations in aid of search and rescue and relief efforts by the Hellenic Red Cross (Eurobank, GR6402602400000310201181388) and the Municipality of Rafina (Piraeus Bank, GR2001721860005186-092291418).

Medical and psychological support is being provided to survivors by the University of Athens, while the Airbnb company has called on its members to provide shelter to people who lost their homes in the fires.

Money has also been pouring in via Facebook, which donated 100,000 US dollars to the Hellenic Red Cross. The social media website is hosting several donation platforms too, including The Wildfire in Penteli, Attica.