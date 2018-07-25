Man confesses to murder of elderly woman in Patra

Greek police in Patra, western Greece, say that a 26-year-old man has confessed to the murder of an elderly woman in her home on July 16.



In a press conference on Wednesday, police said that the 26-year-old admitted to breaking into the 88-year-old’s home on the third floor of an apartment building and, after she confronted him, punching her in the face and then suffocating her.



After killing the elderly woman, the suspect allegedly said he searched the home for cash and valuables, among which were two gold bracelets and a ring that police recovered from a jewelry shop owner.



The latter was also arrested for dealing in stolen property.