One climber found dead on Mount Olympus after fall

File photo

One of the two climbers that became trapped on Mt Olympus on Monday afternoon was found dead on Wednesday by members of Greece’s EMAK search and rescue unit.



According to reports, the 42-year-old man was found on a cliff near Stefani peak, at an altitude of 2,900 meters, with injuries caused by a fall.



His 52-year-old friend was found alive in a semiconscious state. The two climbers were caught in a storm on Monday afternoon while scaling Stefani, whose last 200 meters is sheer rock, near the mountain’s highest summit, Mytikas.



The head of the rescue unit, Lambros Kitsios, had warned on Tuesday that the operation would be a tough one due to bad weather conditions.