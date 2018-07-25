NEWS |

 
Former minister to face kickback charges over frigates scandal

TAGS: Justice, Corruption, Crime

Former Socialist Defense Minister Yiannos Papantoniou and his wife Stavroula Kourakou will appear before a corruption magistrate at the end of September on charges of receiving kickbacks from arms procurement programs.

The two are being investigated for the alleged laundering of 1 million euros in connection with a Hellenic Navy frigate armaments program in 2003.

On Wednesday, both Papantoniou and Kourakou requested that they be given two months to examine the 680-page case file. 

