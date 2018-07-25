BUSINESS |

 
JP Morgan raises outlook for OTE share price

TAGS: Markets

JP Morgan has raised its target price for OTE telecom shares to 14.1 euros, expecting the Deutsche Telekom-owned company to expand further in the domestic market by adding to its broadband connection market share.

On Wednesday OTE's share price on the Athens stock market ended at 10.75 euros.

