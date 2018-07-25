The Greek women’s team has grabbed a ticket to the final of the European Water Polo Championships after beating host Spain 11-9 in the semi on Wednesday. On Friday it will seek to secure its first ever European gold.

The players of coach Giorgos Morfesis led throughout the match after an early 1-1 score, taking their lead up to four goals several times (5-1, 7-3, 9-5) as the Spaniards lost touch with the lead from the first half.

Greece never allowed its opponent to get any closer than two goals and eventually secured victory in a rather easy fashion.

Therefore the women’s team has managed to avenge the defeat of the men’s team to Spain less than 24 hours earlier in the same tournament.

The final will take place late on Friday, with Greece facing the might of The Netherlands.