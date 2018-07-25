Tsipras, Stylianides discuss EU aid for fire-stricken areas

File photo

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held a meeting with European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides in Athens on Wednesday to discuss ways to coordinate EU aid to tackle the devastation caused by the fires in Attica, that have left at least 80 people dead.



Speaking to the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency before the meeting, Stylianides said the EU will support Greece financially to buy water-dropping aircraft and help recovery efforts, mainly in eastern Attica.



Rescue crews Wednesday continued to search the seaside areas northeast of Athens that were the worst affected by wildfires to locate any further victims.