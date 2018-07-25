ATHEX: Index halts four-day losing streak

Greek stocks continued to move in a narrow range for another day yesterday, with the majority ending lower again, but the benchmark at Athinon Avenue put an end to its four-day losing streak and posted a moderate rise, mainly assisted by the fresh drop in Greek bond yields. The only thing that seems to pique investor interest these days is listed firms’ general meetings.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 752.78 points, adding 0.33 percent to Tuesday’s 750.27 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.18 percent to 1,992.82 points.

The banks index advanced 1.53 percent, with National grabbing 3.38 percent, Alpha climbing 1.35 percent, Piraeus improving 0.96 percent and Eurobank edging up 0.12 percent. Mid-cap Attica Bank jumped 14.58 percent.

EYDAP increased 3.18 percent, Terna Energy rose 2.76 percent and Viohalco earned 1.64 percent, while OPAP conceded 1.51 percent.

In total 42 stocks posted gains, 47 sustained losses and 23 ended unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 17.8 million euros, just up on Tuesday’s 17.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index grew 0.90 percent to close at 75.89 points.