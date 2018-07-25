The Regional Authority of the Southern Aegean has sent a letter to the Economy and Development Ministry asking for a price cap on fuel prices that have seen gasoline soar to almost 2 euros per liter.

On the Cyclades islands the average price comes to 1.881 euros/lt at gas stations, while motorists on Santorini are already paying 1.995 euros/lt at the pumps.

Similarly, on certain islands among the Dodecanese group, rates are rising as the tourism season approaches its peak: On Patmos (pictured) drivers now have to fork out 1.997 euros/lt, while on Kalymnos prices have risen to 1.91 euros/lt.