Archbishop slams ‘wrath of God’ comments

Archbishop Ieronymos lashed out on Wednesday against a senior cleric who blamed the devastating wildfire in eastern Attica on Greece’s “atheist prime minister.”



“This is a sad phenomenon. God is love. God does not take revenge but urges all to love one another... there is a limit to personal views,” Ieronymos said, referring to the comments made on Tuesday by Bishop Amvrosios of Kalavryta in the Peloponnese.



“Atheist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras draws the wrath of God,” Amvrosios wrote on his blog on Tuesday.

“The atheists of SYRIZA are the causes of the general disaster! Their atheism draws the wrath of God!” he added.

His comments drew immediate condemnation on social media, including from other Orthodox clerics.