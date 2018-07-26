Cyprus to donate 10 million euros as countries mobilize to support Greece

Aid, offers of assistance and expressions of solidarity continued to pour in on Wednesday from around the world as Greece struggles to cope with one of its most deadly natural disasters.



Cyprus offered 10 million euros in aid and also sent 64 first responders to the region early on Tuesday morning.



European Council President Donald Tusk expressed his condolences, saying that “help is on its way from several EU countries.” Moreover, the flags of European Union member-states at the European Commission in Brussels flew at half-mast on Wednesday.

Romania’s Defense Ministry said it has sent two planes and personnel to aid the firefighting efforts, while Israel said emergency crews have been put on alert to be ready for action if Greek authorities ask for assistance.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said Ankara was ready to assist if asked. The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia also offered help, as did Italy, Spain and Bulgaria.



The American Hellenic Institute urged people to donate to a relief fund set up by the Greek-American charitable organization AHEPA to support the victims.



“Now more than ever, it is imperative that the Greek-American community rally and unite to help the people of Greece during this recent and dire crisis,” the American Hellenic Institute said in a press release.

In a message on Twitter, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said that “Australia and Greece share a special relationship nurtured by strong family and community ties,” adding that “a tragedy that affects Greece also affects Australia.”



The president of Greece’s Pakistani Community said that up to 150 people were ready to join reconstruction efforts in the area.