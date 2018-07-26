Foreclosures halted for Attica region after deadly blaze

The ministries of economy and justice agreed on Thursday to freeze foreclosures of properties in the region of Attica for debts towards the banks for two to three months, following the deadly fires in the area that have claimed at least 81 victims and injured scores.



Foreclosure procedures will continue as planned in the rest of the country as well as for those debts that involve private actors, such as debts between private companies.



The Hellenic Bank Association (HBA) has already announced the suspension of electronic foreclosures until the end of the year for loans of customers affected by the fires who are already late in their repayments.