UN expresses ‘deep condolences’ over victims of deadly wildfires

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his “deep condolences” over the victims of the killer wildfires that have so far claimed the lives of 82 people in a coastal town east of Athens on Monday, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a briefing on Wednesday.



“Our humanitarian colleagues tell us they are concerned with the raging wildfires in Greece, which have resulted in the deaths of at least 80 people and have injured many more. The Secretary-General expresses his deep condolences to the relatives of the victims and the Greek government and commends the national response by the Greek authorities,” Dujarric said.



“The United Nations stands ready to support the government and international efforts in responding to this disaster.”



On Thursday, rescuers searched burned houses and the sea area in the town of Mati for survivors three days after a deadly blaze.



At least 187 persons were injured in the blaze, including 22 children. Initial inspections showed that more than 300 homes in the wider area were damaged, most of them beyond repair.