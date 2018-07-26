Tunisian international defender Yassine Meriah is Piraeus-bound.

Just before the end of the second stage of the preseason training of Olympiakos in the Netherlands, the Piraeus club is preparing to add two more players to its roster. They are Flamengo’s Brazilian defensive midfielder Willian Arao and Sfaxien’s Tunisian international defender Yassine Meriah, who are about to don the red and white stripes.



Willian is expected in Greece by the end of the week, while Meriah confirmed through his statements that his next career step with be in Piraeus.



According to the Tunisian media 25-year-old Meriah will sign a four-year contract with Olympiakos, with the cost of the transfer reaching up to 1.8 million euros.