Athens Festival to donate proceeds to fire victims
Online
The board of the Athens & Epidaurus Festival announced on Thursday it will donate 20,000 euros to those affected by the devastating wildfires in Attica along with the proceeds from a special concert it will hold on August 29.
The board of the Athens & Epidaurus Festival announced on Thursday it will donate 20,000 euros to those affected by the devastating wildfires in Attica along with the proceeds from a special concert it will hold on August 29.
The concert, which will be held at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens, will be organised in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture.
Details of the event will be published shortly.