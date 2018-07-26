Greek central bank pledges financial assistance to fire victims

The Bank of Greece announced on Thursday it will donate five million euros to help people affected by the deadly wildfires of 23 and 24 July that killed at least 83 people in Attica and assist in reconstruction efforts.



The central bank said it convened an extraordinary meeting of its general council at the request of its Chairman, BoG Governor Yannis Stournaras.



“The General Council expressed its deep sorrow for the loss of life and for the economic and environmental devastation caused by the recent wildfires,” the bank said in a press release, adding the aid will offer financial assistance to survivors and support reconstruction work.



The said amount will be deposited in an account opened by the Ministry of Finance with the central bank (ΙΒΑΝ: GR4601000230000002341195169).