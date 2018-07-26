WHAT’S ON |

 
Tootsie | Athens | July 27

Sydney Pollack's classic 1982 American comedy “Tootsie,” which sees Dustin Hoffman as a pedantic failed actor who dons the guise of a rather pushy buxom lady in order to insert himself back into the life of the woman he loves, is being screened on the Great Lawn of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on Friday, July 27. Admission is free and the screening starts at 9 p.m.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org

