Belgium confirms Belgian tourist died in fire

A spokesman for the Belgian foreign ministry says a Belgian tourist was killed in Greeces ferocious wildfires as he tried to flee blazes in the summer resort of Mati north of Athens.

The spokesman, who spoke to the Associated Press Thursday on customary condition of anonymity, said the tourist was among a larger group staying at an area hotel that was ordered evacuated to the nearby sea as the flames approached.

But he said the exact circumstances under which the Belgian man died during Monday's blaze are unclear.

Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders had confirmed the man's death in post on his personal Twitter account on Wednesday. Reynders said that the Belgian embassy in Athens is assisting the man's "young son and family." [AP]

