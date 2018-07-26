Eurogroup chief expresses condolences to Greek fire victims

President of the Eurogroup Mario Centeno on Thursday tweeted his condolences to the families affected by the deadly wildfires that ravaged eastern Attica earlier this week.



“Deeply saddened by all suffering caused by these tragic forest fires in Greece,” Centeno said.



“My condolences to the families of the victims. Good to see European countries and institutions offering immediate help,” he said.

Deeply saddened by all suffering caused by these tragic forest fires in #Greece. My condolences to the families of the victims. Good to see European countries and institutions offering immediate help — Mário Centeno (@mariofcenteno) July 26, 2018