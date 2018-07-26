One dead after car plunges into sea in Aitoloacarnania

A young man lost his life on Thursday when his car veered off a coastal road in Aitoloacarnania, western Greece, and plunged into the sea.



The accident occurred on the road linking the towns of Palairos and Mytikas in the early morning hours.



Firemen recovered the 18-year-old’s body from the car but he was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital.



Authorities have launched an investigation into the accident and were awaiting the results of a coroner’s examination.