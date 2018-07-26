NEWS |

 
Drug smuggler nabbed at Athens Airport

Crime

A 23-year-old Brazilian man was arrested at Athens International Airport on Thursday for trying to smuggle more than 6 kilos of cocaine into Greece concealed in his paragliding parachute.

The man flew in from Sao Paolo, Brazil via Zurich.

Police said they found the drugs in six packages, weighing a total of 6.545 kilos, inside the parachute.

An investigation is under way to ascertain whether the suspect is part of a wider international ring smuggling drugs into Greece and operating out of Latin America. 

