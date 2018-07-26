Attacks on tax inspectors to be made a criminal offense
An amendment was submitted to Parliament on Thursday whereby physical attacks against tax inspectors will be considered a criminal offense.
Accordingly, the offense will be equated with attacks on police officers, port authority officials and other state officials.
The amendment was tabled in the wake of a recent spike in attacks against tax inspectors.