Attacks on tax inspectors to be made a criminal offense

TAGS: Politics

An amendment was submitted to Parliament on Thursday whereby physical attacks against tax inspectors will be considered a criminal offense.

Accordingly, the offense will be equated with attacks on police officers, port authority officials and other state officials.

The amendment was tabled in the wake of a recent spike in attacks against tax inspectors. 

