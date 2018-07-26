Government clashes with Skai TV

The government said on Thursday it will boycott Skai TV and its two radio stations over the television station’s claim on Wednesday night that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was planning to sack the chief of the fire brigade and, possibly, the chief of the Greek police.



In a statement, the government dismissed the report and lambasted Skai for “decapitating” the leadership of the police and fire brigade and for trying to “undermine” efforts to deal with the deadly outcome of the fire.



Both ruling SYRIZA and junior coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL) said party members will not speak to Skai or appear on its TV panels in protest.



Skai TV refuted the charge, saying it performs journalism “with professionalism and objectivity” and attributed the government’s response to insecurity over its ineptitude in managing a major crisis.