Almost 2,500 inspections conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday found that half of all the buildings that were damaged by Monday’s deadly fire in east Attica are unfit for use.



More specifically, 1,281 (49.3 percent) have been described as unfit for use, compared to 1,271 (51.07 percent) buildings that are deemed fit for use.



According to data provided by the Infrastructure Ministry, a total of 2,489 building inspections were conducted – 749 on Tuesday and 1,740 on Wednesday.



The inspections were conducted by 340 ministry engineers.