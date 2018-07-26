Prince Charles offers condolences to Greek fire victims

The Prince of Wales on Thursday extended the condolences of the royal family to the families impacted by the deadly wildfires east of Athens earlier this week.

“My wife and I wanted you to know how deeply saddened we were to learn of the tragic loss of life following the devastating wildfires in Attica,” Prince Charles said in his message to Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

“Above all, our hearts go out to all the families who have been so cruelly bereaved, and our deepest sympathy to those who have been injured or whose property has been destroyed,” he said.

“Having been with you in Athens only recently, and recalling the joy of our visit and the welcome we received from the Greek people, we can only assure you of our affectionate thoughts and special prayers at such a heartbreaking time.”



Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall paid a three-day official visit to Greece in May.