French finance minister to visit Athens on Monday

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire is to arrive in Athens on Monday.



He will visit the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry and meet with executives of Greek and French companies to discuss the strengthening of financial cooperation between Greece and France.



According to data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), which are also partly from Eurostat, bilateral trade posted an annual rise of 12.3 percent in the first quarter of the year, totaling 786 million euros.



Greek exports to France amounted to 227 million euros in January-March, up 17.3 percent year-on-year, while French imports grew 10.3 percent to 559 million euros.