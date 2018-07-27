The devastating fires that ripped across eastern and western Attica on Monday and Tuesday were followed yesterday by heavy downpours which left large parts of the capital’s northern suburbs immersed in water.



It is beyond a shadow of a doubt that the inability of Greece’s state apparatus to respond to natural disasters goes hand in hand with the collapse of the country’s aging infrastructure – characterized by poor maintenance provided by the relevant state authorities, a lack of professionalism and makeshift solutions to fundamental problems.



These disastrous failings are further pronounced by the indifference and incompetence exhibited by regional and municipal authorities in the way they deal with problems, including civilians who disregard laws and regulations with impunity.



All this simply symbolizes a breakdown.