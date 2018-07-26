Condolences pour in over Greek fires

Condolences and messages of support from foreign leaders continued to pour in for the victims of a wildfire that ravaged a seaside resort east of Athens, claiming at least 83 lives.



In a letter to Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping said he was “shocked” by the news of the deadly inferno and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and those injured.



President Reuven Rivlin of Israel also sent condolences to Pavlopoulos. “We are shocked and saddened after the destructive fires raging near Athens [which caused] terrible loss of life, injuries and destruction,” he said. “Our hearts are with you at this difficult time.”



German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Germans were “in mourning” over the devastating disaster, wishing rescue crews courage in the wildfire aftermath.



Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella expressed his “sincere and deep support” for the families of the victims, the injured and the rescue workers.



The Prince of Wales, who in May paid a three-day visit to Greece with the Duchess of Cornwall, offered the condolences of the royal family.



“Our hearts go out to all the families who have been so cruelly bereaved, and our deepest sympathy to those who have been injured or whose property has been destroyed,” Prince Charles said in a letter to Pavlopoulos.



“Having been with you in Athens only recently, and recalling the joy of our visit and the welcome we received from the Greek people, we can only assure you of our affectionate thoughts and special prayers at such a heartbreaking time.”