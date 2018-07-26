ATHEX: Happy end to a session with little action

The selling spree observed during the first few hours of trade on the Greek stock market on Thursday was reversed as the session went along, and the benchmark eventually recorded a second consecutive day of gains, although turnover remained below the 20-million-euro mark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 755.41 points, adding 0.35 percent to Wednesday’s 752.78 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.25 percent to 1,998.33 points, while mid-caps contracted 1.10 percent.

The banks index advanced 0.31 percent, with Eurobank rising 1.82 percent, Alpha growing 0.48 percent and Piraeus edging up 0.08 percent. National posted a 1.34 percent drop.

Titan Cement improved 1.74 percent, ADMIE Holdings ascended 1.65 percent, OTE climbed 1.58 percent and Hellenic Petroleum garnered 1.40 percent, while Terna Energy gave up 1.61 percent and Coca-Cola HBC fell 0.85 percent.

In total 45 stocks registered gains, 42 endured losses and 35 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 19.3 million euros, against Wednesday’s 17.8 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index increased 0.28 percent to close at 76.10 points.