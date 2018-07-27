Thesmophoriazusae | Epidaurus | July 27 & 28

“Thesmophoriazusae,” considered one of Aristophanes' most brilliant parodies of Athenian society, written at a time when democracy was replaced by oligarchy, will be staged at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus on July 27 and 28. Directed by Vangelis Theodoropoulos, the play, one of three Aristophanes wrote about women, stars Makis Papadimitriou, Odysseas Papaspiliopoulos, Giorgos Chrysostomou, Nantia Kontogeorgi, Eleni Ouzounidou, Andri Theodotou, Maria Katsandri and Giorgos Papageorgiou. Tickets for the performance, which begins at 9 p.m. on both nights, start from 8 euros, and can be purchased at greekfestival.gr and www.viva.gr. The Greek Festival website also features information on how to get there.



Ancient Theater of Epidaurus, tel 27530.22026