Pope Francis sends message of support to Greek president after wildfires
Pope Francis send a message of support to Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos over the deadly wildfires that killed at least 87 people in east Attica and injured more than 100.
In the message, delivered through Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, the Pope expresses solidarity with all those affected by the tragedy and encouraged rescue teams in their ongoing efforts to find survivors.