Cretu: Commission will speed up payment of aid relief for Greece

The European Commission will do whatever it can to disburse the first installment of the relief aid for those affected by the wildfires in Attica as soon as possible, the European Commissioner for regional policy, Corina Cretu, said on Friday.

Speaking to media in Romania, the Commissioner said the EU may approve for Greece a co-financing rate of 95 percent for reconstruction operations, adding that efforts are being made to speed up the procedure for a disbursement from the EU Solidarity Fund (EUSF).



Cretu said the EU is waiting for the Greek authorities to complete the assessment of the damages.