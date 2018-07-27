NEWS |

 
NEWS

Foreign national arrested for forgery in Athens

TAGS: Crime

A 33-year-old foreign national was arrested in Athens on Friday on charges of forging residency permits and travel documents.

An investigation by the Greek police’s Aliens Bureau revealed that he had transformed an apartment in Patissia in central Athens into a veritable workshop producing fake papers.

He reportedly received between 300 and 1,200 euros per document. His workshop equipment was seized by police and he appeared before a prosecutor later in the day.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 