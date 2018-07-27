Foreign national arrested for forgery in Athens
A 33-year-old foreign national was arrested in Athens on Friday on charges of forging residency permits and travel documents.
An investigation by the Greek police’s Aliens Bureau revealed that he had transformed an apartment in Patissia in central Athens into a veritable workshop producing fake papers.
He reportedly received between 300 and 1,200 euros per document. His workshop equipment was seized by police and he appeared before a prosecutor later in the day.