Barnier conveys EU support for fire victims in Athens visit

Michel Barnier, the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, expressed solidarity with Greece on Friday in an address to a joint committee meeting of the Greek Parliament in Athens.

“I am in Greece at a moment of national mourning, which is also a European mourning,” he said.



“You are welcoming someone who is a family man and, like all European citizens, I was shocked by the scenes in Attica, especially in Mati, and I would like to express my solidarity and condolences, as well as those of President Jean-Claude Juncker and the whole of the European Commission.”

Condolences were also expressed on Friday by Pope Francis to Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

Barnier was in Athens to inform the Special Permanent Committee on European Affairs, the Standing Committee on National Defense and Foreign Affairs and the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs on the latest developments in the Brexit negotiations.