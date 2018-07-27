ATHEX: Autopilot sees stocks lose more altitude

A day of losses from start to finish sealed the fate of another week of devaluation on the Greek stock market, with the benchmark only just staying above the 750-point level and trading volume remaining below 20 million euros for yet another session. Barring a major surprise in the upcoming debt sustainability analysis by the International Monetary Fund, the market is set to remain on autopilot for at least the next three weeks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 751.43 points, shedding 0.53 percent from Thursday’s 755.41 points. On a weekly basis it declined 0.39 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.39 percent to 1,990.49 points, while small-caps expanded 1.14 percent.

The banks index gave up 1.35 percent, with Alpha suffering a notable drop of 3.03 percent. National slipped 0.60 percent and Eurobank conceded 0.48 percent, while Piraeus improved 1.35 percent. There was also a notable rise for Jumbo (up 1.93 percent) and Terna Energy (1.82 percent).

In total 32 stocks secured gains, 64 sustained losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 18.3 million euros, down from Thursday’s 19.3 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index edged up 0.05 percent to close at 76.14 points.