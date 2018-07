A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon before a lunar eclipse at Cape Sounio, near Athens, Friday. The blood moon, whereby the moon in total eclipse appears reddish in color as it is illuminated by sunlight filtered and refracted by the Earth’s atmosphere, was set to dominate the sky across much of the world Friday as it moved into the shadow of our planet for the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century. The total eclipse lasted an hour, 42 minutes and 57 seconds. [Reuters]