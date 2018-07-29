Given that all previous efforts to spin the tragedy failed and seeing that the political cost was bearing down heavily on the shoulders of the government, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at long last was forced on Friday to take political responsibility for Monday’s devastating wildfire that ripped through a coastal area east of Athens, killing at least 87 people and leaving dozens unaccounted for.



Tsipras also encouraged his ministers to follow his example – whatever that means.



But this is much too little, too late – particularly given that during his speech in front of the cabinet yesterday Tsipras made several vague statements, half-hearted confessions, as well as attempts to protect those in positions of responsibility.



His remarks were also characterized by contradictions, promises and unsubstantiated references to evil arsonists. It was a far from convincing show.