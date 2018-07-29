Greece has been rocked by the tragedy of the Attica wildfires and it would be foolish for sole responsibility to be placed with the government. That said, it has made huge mistakes before and after the fire.

The state apparatus is dangerously lax and nothing works as it should, yet the government cares only about the public handling of the tragedy, dividing people instead of uniting them. First it hid, then tried to convince the public that everything had been done properly. Following a public outcry, the prime minister assumed political responsibility. However, no apology was made and no resignation offered.

People expect honest answers and a sincere apology. Their anger is fully justified, because they have got neither.